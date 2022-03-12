Meta employees will now have to do their own laundry as company cuts on-site perks

Did you know that on-site Facebook employees got free laundry? While you might be hearing about this perk for the first time, the company has already decided to cut down on such lavish on-site perks. Meta, the company which owns Facebook, informed its employees via an email that it would soon cut down on various perks including free laundry, valet service, and dry cleaning. To top it all, the free dinner would also be served late to the employees going forward.

As per the New York Times report, Meta will no longer provide the lavish perks it used to for on-site employees. These perks include free laundry, dry cleaning, valet service, and more. The company also announced that it would delay the free dinner time and push it back to 6:30 p.m. Previously, the free dinner was provided at 6 p.m. The inside information was divulged by the seven company employees who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity.

"As we return to the office, we've adjusted on-site services and amenities to better reflect the needs of our hybrid workforce. We believe people and teams will be increasingly distributed in the future, and we're committed to building an experience that helps everyone be successful," a Meta spokesman said in a statement.

The new dinner timings would mean only a few people will get access to the free dinner as the last shuttle departs the office at 6 pm. So, the employees will now have to make a choice of whether they want to go for a free dinner or a free ride back home.

Meta employees are expected to return to the office on March 28. The employees are expected to get a booster shot before they start working from home. Some Meta employees can request to work remotely permanently. "We're focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current Covid-19 landscape. We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we're giving them more time to choose what works best for them," said Janelle Gale, Meta's vice president of human resources, in a statement. Meta had pushed back multiple return-to-office plans due to new Covid variants, but with the covid-19 cases going down, the company is set to call back its employees to the office.