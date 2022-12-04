Meta engineer who appeared in Netflix’s hit show Indian Matchmaking was also fired from the company 

Meta parted ways with close to 11,000 employees, which accounts for almost 13 per cent of the company's workforce. Among the impacted employees , Surbhi Gupta, who appeared in Netflix's popular show Indian Matchmaking, was also fired from the company. Gupta worked in Meta as a Product Manager.

Meta's mass layoffs were among the biggest this year and the first in its 18-year history. It took place only a week after Twitter laid off thousands of its employees. Gupta, who has been working in the US since 2009, said that she did not expect that she would be fired. She told the BBC that she was performing well at work. "None of us slept that night," Ms Gupta says. "At 6am, I got the email. I couldn't access my computer, nor the office gym. It felt like a break-up." Gupta said that she worked very hard to build a life in the US for "over 15 years".

Gupta made an appearance on Netflix's hit show Indian Matchmaking season 1, which became overly popular because of the matchmaker Sima Taparia. She was also the winner of the 2018 Miss Bharat-California contest.

Most Indians who have moved to the US work on H-1B and LI visas. If the H-1B visa holders are laid off from a company, they have 60 days from the termination of employment, to look for a new job and transfer their visa, change their status or leave the United States. However, Meta has extended immigration support to impacted employees. "I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg noted in the blog post.

Zuckerberg took complete responsibility for the layoffs. He wrote, "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry for those impacted."

After Meta and Twitter, Amazon also laid off thousands of employees recently. So more than 25,000 people were impacted in the latest round of layoffs which took place across big tech companies.