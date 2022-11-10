Meta fires 11000 employees, offering immigration support to H1B visa holders including many Indians

Meta laid off 13 per cent of its workforce on Wednesday. In total, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has fired more than 11000 employees, including people working for Facebook, WhatsApp and also Instagram. Unlike Twitter boss Elon Musk, Zuckerberg took full accountability for the Meta layoffs. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," he said.

Meta is not just offering severance pay to impacted employees but also immigration support to foreign workers, which also includes Indians. "I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg said in the blog post.

Many impacted employees hold H1B visa, which gives 60 days to get a job in the United States if terminated. If the impacted employee fails to find a job in the specified time period, they will need to go back to their home country and the original employer will need to bear the flight cost.

After mass layoffs at Meta and Twitter, many foreign workers including many Indians, are looking for a job to be able to stay back in the United States. While Twitter hasn't extended any immigration support, Meta has dedicated immigration specialists who will help impacted employees and their families if they do not find a job in the next 60 days.

The company said that employees in the US will get severance pay for 16 weeks, plus two "additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap". Impacted employees will get all remaining PTO time, November 15, 2022 vesting, cost of healthcare for them and families for six months, and three months of career support with an external vendor (including early access to unpublished job leads). The company confirmed that employees impacted outside of the United States will also get similar support and will share country-wise details with separate processes that take into account local employment laws. Currently, there are no specific details on the support that Indian employees impacted by the layoffs will get.