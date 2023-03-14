Meta fires another 10,000 employees, CEO Zuckerberg says new hiring will resume after layoffs complete

Meta has announced another round of layoffs in 2023. Last year, the company fired as many as 11,000 employees and it is now all set to sack 10,000 more workers. Meta has announced the latest layoff news in a blog post and the tech giant has also apologised for its latest decision. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also revealed that the tech giant will also eliminate 5,000 open roles in the coming months.

"Over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates. With less hiring, I've made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they're impacted," he said.

"We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May. In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes. Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details. Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," the CEO said.