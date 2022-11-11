Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave 

In yet another blow to the tech industry, Meta announced that it is laying off close to 11,000 employees across the globe. Out of the 11,000 impacted employees, there was a woman who was on her maternity leave when she came to know about the layoffs. Anneka Patel, who worked as communications manager at Meta, said that she had woken about her termination.

Patel, who hails from India, said that she was anticipating Meta Chief's mail about layoffs, so she kept checking her mail. It was only when she woke up at 3 AM to feed her three-month-old daughter, that she got the email.

"I lay in bed, refreshing my emails, talking to other coworkers, all of us on the edge of our seats to know whether we would be impacted, or commiserating with those who had already been notified. One of my coworkers said the automated emails were being sent out from then until 7am, so I was in two minds about whether to go back to sleep, or stay up. Then at 5:35am I got the email that I had been included in the layoffs. My heart sank," she wrote on Linkedin.

Patel, who had always dreamt of working in Meta, said that she is thankful to the company for all the opportunities. She also revealed in the same Linkedin post that her maternity leave will end in February. Post that, she will take a break for a couple of months and then look for opportunities in New Year.

"With that being said, if in the New Year you see a #communications role that looks perfect for me, please refer to me or send it my way. Meta lost so many talented individuals today and I am thinking about everyone who was impacted. If I can make introductions to anyone in my network, I would be more than happy to," she wrote.

In an email to Meta employees, Mark Zuckerberg noted that he is making some of the most changes in the history of the company. He also apologized to the employees who were impacted in the layoffs and took full accountability. Zuckerberg also said that the impacted employees will get all the necessary support along with severance pay. "We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap." He also said in the mail that the company will cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.



