Meta, formerly Facebook, will remove sensitive ad-targeting options starting January 2022

Meta, formerly Facebook, on Tuesday said that it will be removing sensitive ad-targeting options, such as advertisements based on interactions with information about ethnicity, health, religious practises, political convictions, or sexual orientation. In recent years, the recently rebranded Meta which earns the majority of its revenue from digital advertising has come under fire for its ad-targeting capabilities and regulations. The change would take place starting January 19, 2022.



In a blog post, Meta listed a number of targeted categories that would no longer be permitted on its platforms, including "Lung cancer awareness," "World Diabetes Day," "LGBT culture," "Jewish festivals," and political and social convictions.

"We've heard concerns from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that lead to negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups," said Graham Mudd, the company's vice president of product marketing for ads, in the post.

The company has been called out for its micro-targeting capabilities, including allegations of advertisers discriminating against or targeting vulnerable groups. In 2019, it agreed to make changes to its ads platform as part of a settlement over housing discrimination issues.

"The decision to remove these Detailed Targeting options was not easy and we know this change may negatively impact some businesses and organizations," Mudd said in the post, adding some advertising partners were concerned they would not be able to use these ads to generate positive social change.

Meta's ad abilities are used by wide-ranging advertisers, including political campaigns and social issue groups as well as businesses. Advertisers on Meta's platforms will still be able to target audiences by location, use their own customer lists, reach custom audiences who have engaged with their content, and send ads to people with similar characteristics to those users.

The development is not likely to affect the company financially. CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019 had estimated that politicians' ads would make up less than 0.5 percent of Meta's 2020 revenue, according to Reuters. Facebook now allows users to opt to see fewer ads related to topics like politics and alcohol said it would early next year give people more control over the ads they see, including ones about gambling and weight loss.



