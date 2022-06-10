Meta has reportedly stopped working on its first smartwatch with dual cameras



Meta was rumoured to be working on its first smartwatch. The seemed smarter than most high-end watches available in the market currently because it was speculated to feature dual cameras and that is a first in a smartwatch universe. However, Meta has now decided to halt the development of smartwatch with two cameras. The smartwatch was codenamed Milan and was rumored to be launched in 2023.

As per Bloomberg report, Meta had been working on the smartwatch for two years. The watch was designed to include features including activity tracking, music playback and messaging. Apart from the usual smartwatch features there were strong rumours that the smartwatch will sport two cameras. A prototype of the rumoured smartwatch gave rise to all the speculations about the presence of cameras in the watch. One camera was placed below the display and the other was on the rear of the wearer's wrist.

The purpose of the second camera was to let users detach the watch from the straps and use it for taking features. However, the report states that the other sensors were getting affected due to the presence of cameras. It caused issues with another feature for translating nerve signals from the wrist into digital commands, the person said.