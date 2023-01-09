Meta hires Vikas Purohit to head global business group in India

Meta Inc on Monday announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners.

Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, director, and head of ads business for Meta in India.

Purohit has been at the helm of Tata Cliq, an e-commerce branch of the Tata conglomerate for the last four years.

He comes with almost two decades of experience in senior business, sales, and marketing roles at companies such as Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group, and Tommy Hilfiger. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU.

"I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," Srinivas said in a statement to PTI.

Purohit will head Meta's work with India's largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. As a part of his role, Purohit will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating the adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

This comes weeks after Meta saw big C-Suite exits in India starting with Ajit Mohan, who was Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India. He left the company in early November, after close to four years at the helm. A little over a week later, Abhijit Bose, who was Head of India, WhatsApp, also stepped down after a stint of nearly four years. Along with Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal, who was Meta India’s Director of Public Policy, also quit.

