Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns, set to join another social media company

Meta India's head Aijit Mohan has reportedly resigned to join another social media firm. Meta, which was previously known as Facebook has confirmed that Mohan has decided to step down from its position to pursue better opportunities.

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a statement. "We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," she added.

It is being said that Manish Chopra, who is the director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will be handling everything on a temporary basis until a new head is appointed, according to details revealed by Meta's spokesperson.

Mohan decided to quit after giving about four years to Meta. There are reports claiming that he is all set to join Meta's rival company, Snap. A report from TechCrunch claimed that he will work at Snap as the President of the Asia-Pacific business.

During his tenure with Facebook, the platform's other social media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp gained around 300 million user base in India, which is pretty huge. The social media giant also took some big decisions for the Indian in terms of investments, and this also includes $5.7 billion deal with Indian telecom giant Jio Platforms.

In the past, Mohan has worked with Star India. He was the CEO for four years at this company, which was later rebranded to Disney Star, which currently owns Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. Mohan reportedly played a key role in pushing the company to launch this video streaming service and he even made key decisions in the content strategy for Hotstar, along with Uday Shankar.

Mohan, in a Linden post, have added, “After almost 4 years leading Meta (Facebook) in India, I am stepping down from my role. I am grateful to the company for the amazing opportunity to lead its efforts in one of its most important countries and I am absolutely proud of the work the team and I have done to create impact for people, creators and businesses around the country.”

“When I took on this role, my objective was to build a team and a company that would be a valuable ally to India and play a useful role in fuelling its economic and social transformation. This is exactly what we have managed to do in the last four years,” he shared.

Mohan also said that he’s “excited to share that I am going to lead the Asia Pacific region for Snap and be a part of the company's executive team. Can't wait to get started!”