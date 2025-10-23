Meta layoffs: 600 AI jobs axed as company bets on ‘smaller, talent-dense teams’

Tech giant Meta has kicked off another round of layoffs, with around 600 jobs in its AI division — Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) — on the chopping block this time. The layoffs are a part of the company's efforts to reorganise teams to work faster on AI projects.

Advertisement

28-year-old Alexandr Wang, who leads the AI division after being hired by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said that the decision to lay off 600 people was made to form "smaller, talent-dense teams" that can move at a quicker pace and take greater ownership.

“By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact,” Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang wrote in an internal memo accessed by Axios.

The job cuts will affect FAIR AI research, product-focused AI, and AI infrastructure teams.

The new TBD Lab will not be affected. US employees will find out by 7 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday whether their roles are impacted. Meta is encouraging affected employees to apply for other positions within the company. “This is a talented group of individuals, and we need their skills in other parts of the company,” Wang said.

Advertisement

Meta continues to hire for TBD Lab. The company recently brought in OpenAI research scientist Ananya Kumar and Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Thinking Machines. Wang also shared his excitement about ongoing projects. “I’m really excited about the models we’re training, our compute plans and the products we’re building, and I’m confident in our path to build towards superintelligence,” he said.

The layoffs follow a larger reorganization Wang introduced in August. He moved core research into TBD Lab and FAIR, strengthened product-focused research, and created a unified infrastructure team. CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to restructure after concluding that the company’s existing AI efforts were not producing needed breakthroughs.

MSL’s leadership team includes Shengjia Zhao as Chief Scientist, Nat Friedman leading product work, Rob Fergus heading FAIR with Yann LeCun as Chief Scientist, and Aparna Ramani managing infrastructure. Wang said he knows change can be hard but believes the new structure will help teams work more effectively.