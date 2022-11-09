Meta layoffs to start soon, employees scared and anxiously wait for the 6am email

The tech world is still not over the harsh Twitter layoffs that happened last week, and another big tech company, Meta, is gearing up to begin the "biggest" layoffs this year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that some Meta employees will be laid off on November 9, 6am US time. Meta employees are shocked and scared and hoping not to get the layoff email at the specified time. It looks like Meta will follow the same layoffs process that Elon Musk's Twitter carried.

Many Meta employees woke up shocked by the news of layoffs. Since the announcement was made, employees have been having a tough time and anxiously waiting for the email. Some of them have taken to LinkedIn and some to Twitter to express how they are feeling at the moment. Aashima Ahuja, who currently works as the frontend content creator at Meta, says "there has been anxiety all over the internal communication channels."

Taking to LinkedIn, Ahuja writes, "there has been anxiety all over the internal communication channels." "It's an extremely sad moment. Nobody knows what happens tomorrow, how many goodbyes.. Its 2 am we are still checking our emails and internal groups….. its tense," the post further read. Ahuja works out of Meta Amsterdam office.

Brian Gomez, who works as Emerging Talent Recruiting at Meta, noted in a LinkedIn post that the layoffs will be "one of the most nerve wrecking experiences". "I'm not sure what's going to happen tomorrow for many of us at Meta, this will be one of the most nerve wrecking experiences that many to include myself have ever been through professionally BUT we must always stay motivated and positive. Whatever happens, our community has shown that we have each others backs," the post read.

Another product manager at Meta who works out of the United States notes that Meta employees are "not okay". "We are NOT OK today. Meta employees are NOT OK today," posted Vidya Srinivasan on her LinkedIn. "My team works on safety and integrity and every member of my team showed up strong to keep people safe during the US midterm elections. We hear there are going to be big changes tomorrow and we have no control over them. Layoffs are hard as such, but, the uncertainty is agonizing and lot to process. Please be kind to Meta employees," the post added.

If reports are considered, Meta's job cuts could be relatively smaller by a percentage bit than Twitter's job cuts, but the number of employees expected to lose jobs could be "largest to date at a major technology corporation in a year that has seen a tech-industry retrenchment". Twitter reportedly fired 50 per cent of its employees, which is much over 3000 people. Currently, Meta employs around 87,000 employees globally.

In an internal meeting, CEO Zuckerberg confirmed laying off employees and said his overoptimism about growth led to overstaffing. During the meeting, he took the entire blame and said that he is accountable for the company's missteps.