Meta now planning to launch Twitter competitor: Here is everything we know 

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly working on a Twitter competitor. The social media giant is focusing on a new standalone app for sharing text-based content, as per a MoneyControl report. The report further reveals that the app will be based on ActivityPub, a decentralized social networking protocol used by other federated apps like Mastodon, which is another Twitter rival. The app has been codenamed P92.

According to sources who are familiar with the matter, the app will be branded under Instagram. This means that the users will be able to register and log in using their Instagram password and username. Moneycontrol has also seen an internal product brief that outlines how the app will function and its various features.

Meta has also admitted working on a decentralized social networking protocol. Talking about the same, a Meta spokesperson told the publication, "We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests. It is unclear whether, at an idea-stage or the development has begun on the app. A source familiar with the matter has said that it is a work in progress.

As Twitter struggles to retain its user base, Meta's latest move could open up new business possibilities for the company. When TikTok was banned in India, Meta's subsidiary Instagram quickly launched a new feature called Reels. This feature was nearly identical to TikTok and provided TikTok creators with a new platform to showcase their talents. Reels have since become one of the most popular features on Instagram.

The report states that P92 will have features like clickable links, user profiles, images and videos, and the ability to like and follow other users. However, it is unclear if people will be able to comment or message others in the first version of the app.

The team is also considering adding a feature where people can share other users' content, but they haven't decided if they will include this feature yet. They plan to use Instagram login information to create new P92 profiles so that people don't have to start from scratch.

"The team is also discussing whether to have the ability to reshare content like Twitter apart from business and creator accounts. A rights manager will be integrated from the beginning for first party content, but probably not for third party content from other apps and servers," another source revealed.

The company plans to follow its existing privacy policy but will add a separate privacy policy and terms of service for the app. When people sign up for P92, they will agree to these terms.Initially, P92 will share some data with Instagram, but eventually, the two will be separate, and there will be minimal, if any, data sharing between the two apps.