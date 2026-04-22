Meta to turn employee behaviour into AI training data, fueling privacy concerns

Meta, the social media giant, is installing employee tracking software on work computers to track mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes. According to a Reuters report, the employee tracking data will be used to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models and build AI agents that can carry out work tasks autonomously.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meta AI training involves employee tracking

Reportedly, Meta has developed an internal tool called the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), which will run on specific work-related apps and websites that employees use. It will also take occasional snapshots of the screen to understand the context of what they’re doing.

Must read: Meta eyes major job cuts again, first round from May 20 may hit 8,000 employees

The information has been shared with employees in the US via an internal memo by an AI research scientist from the Meta SuperIntelligence Labs team. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees that Meta would be ramping up its internal data collection as part of its AI for Work (AI4W) initiative. While internal AI training may be fruitful, but it comes at the cost of employee privacy, as the company did not specify what kinds of data will be used.

Advertisement

However, Bosworth assured that data gathered using MCI will not be used to evaluate employee performance or for other workplace decisions. It also has safeguards in place to protect sensitive information. Although it didn’t clearly explain what “sensitive content” would be excluded

The memo reads, “This is where all Meta employees can help our models get better simply ⁠by doing their daily work.” Bosworth said, “If ‌we're building ⁠agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them — things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus.”

Must read: From boss to bot: Meta builds AI Zuckerberg—could it replace him at work?

Meta’s broader AI push

Advertisement

Several tech giants and companies around the globe have been implementing AI tools to automate tasks. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is pushing hard to integrate AI into daily work, and the company is developing consumer-centric tools that solve real-life problems.

While companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Meta are rigorously building AI agents for enterprises, it also has a ripple effect in the industry in the stock market as well as in the job market.

Several tech companies, including Meta, are investing heavily in AI, prompting them to consider restructuring to save costs. The growing demand for AI and computing is coming at the cost of employees losing their jobs.

Meta is reported to conduct massive layoffs starting May 20 that could affect about 10% of its global workforce, which is roughly 8,000 employees.