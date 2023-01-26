Meta to unban Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram, but why was former US President blocked?

Former US President Donald Trump will soon be back on Facebook and Instagram after a ban that lasted for over two years. In an official blog post, Meta confirmed that they will unblock Trump from both platforms in the 'next coming weeks'. Trump will be contesting for US elections in 2024.

"The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances. The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms. Now that the time period of the suspension has elapsed, the question is not whether we choose to reinstate Mr. Trump's accounts, but whether there remain such extraordinary circumstances that extending the suspension beyond the original two-year period is justified," the blog post said.

If you are wondering why was Donald Trump blocked from Facebook and Instagram in the first place, read on.

Why was Donald Trump banned from social media?

Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned in January 2021 after the violent attack on the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of Trump on January 6. The incident had led to several deaths and also disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

According to Meta, Trump had encouraged the attack on social media and violated their policies against incitement of violence and misinformation. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said at the time that Trump was suspended from the social media platform as a result of provoking violence.

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," the Meta CEO had written in a Facebook post.

Trump's account was banned indefinitely at first, and then the term was revised to two years after Meta received guidance from its Oversight Board.

Donald Trump's request to reactivate his Facebook account

A couple of days back, AFP reported that Trump has requested Meta to reactivate his Facebook account. Trump's lawyer, in his letter to Meta, said that the ban had 'dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse'. Further, the lawyer, Scott Gast, asked for a meeting to discuss the former US President's 'prompt reinstatement to the platform' where he previously had 34 million followers. Gast also argued that since Trump is currently considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, the ban should be lifted.

"We also believe that a continued ban would basically constitute... a deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump's political voice," he wrote.

Trump's Twitter account had also been deactivated earlier. However, when Elon Musk bought Twitter, one of the first things that he did was to unblock the former US President from the micro-blogging site. The decision by Twitter's new owner was taken after an online poll had voted in favour of the move. Donald Trump has a large number of supporters on social media and has over 87 million followers on Twitter.