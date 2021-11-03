Meta trademark booked, Facebook may have to pay $20 million for the name

Facebook's transition to Meta may not be as simple as making an announcement. While Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly announced that the conglomerate of Facebook-owned subsidiaries will be called Meta, the company is yet to gain a trademark for its new name. Apparently, that trademark has already been filed for by another company.

Meta PCs, an Arizona-based technology firm, has beaten Facebook to be the first to file a trademark application for the name "Meta." The trademark has not been granted to the firm yet but its application precedes that of Facebook for the contested name.

A report by TMZ highlights that the Arizona company Meta PCs, which sells desktops, laptops and other computer related accessories, had filed for the trademark application back in August. As per the Patents and Trademark Office, Facebook filed for a trademark on Meta on October 28, a couple of months after the other firm.

TMZ reveals that the founders of Meta PCs, named Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, are ready to give up their application for the trademark. However, the duo has reportedly asked for $20 million from Facebook to do so, an amount that will likely be spent on rebranding their own company and products.

Facebook, being one of the biggest technology companies in the world, cannot afford to not have its own new name trademarked. So, it is likely that the company will have to take Darger and Shutt on their deal. If so, the company will have to shell out big bucks to procure a trademark on the new name. However, there seems to be a workaround for this that can save the company from expense.

Citing sources, the TMZ report highlights that Facebook may get its new moniker trademarked after all. It is expected that both companies may be granted a trademark for the name, considering that their businesses are very different from each other.

While this may be true for now, it is easy to predict a conflict between the two sometime in the future. Facebook makes its own VR gear under the Oculus (now Reality Labs) brand. If Meta PCs decides to foray into the segment with its product lineup, the two companies may have a branding clash after all.

Regardless, for now, Meta PCs seems to be enjoying Facebook's rebranding. The company has seen a surge of visitors on its social media accounts and even came out with a video of its own to poke fun at Facebook's rebranding, joking that Meta PCs would now be called Facebook.