Meta's first smartwatch with dual cameras may still be in the works

Facebook Meta is reportedly working on a smartwatch with two cameras. The watch has been a part of the leak for a long time, but it was reported in June last year that the company halted production due to hardware-related issues. Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski claims that Meta is still working on the smartwatch with two cameras, but a launch timeline remains unclear. The mysterious Meta smartwatch will reportedly ship with a custom Android-based OS instead of Google's WearOS. Meta is yet to confirm the development, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

In a series of tweets, Wojciechowski adds that Meta still wants to ship the device "so that users can start getting used to the form factor."

The smartwatch is said to be geared towards Meta's ambitious metaverse project. One of the tweets also notes that the design of the current smartwatch and the cancelled Meta watch are more or less the same. Photos attached to the tweet highlight a camera on the front and a camera on the back. The cameras may assist with quick photos to seamlessly change the watch's face. It appears the rumoured Meta smartwatch will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm chipset with the same sensors. A live photo showcases odd camera sensors on the watch, but exact details remain unclear. The watch may feature a flat display and edges, more or less similar to the Apple Watch smartwatch series.

Last year, Bloomberg reported last year that Meta wants to focus on an electromyograph -- a tool used to record the electrical signals generated by muscle fibres when they contract. The company apparently sees electromyography as a way of using a person's hands as a "controller" for other devices, including those geared toward the metaverse.

It is also likely that the project may get tanked since Meta's Reality Labs, which is overseeing developments on metaverse, isn't doing well financially. The division lost $3.7 billion in the last quarter. Moreover, the company may take tentative steps forward as the company recently fired around 11,000 employees - the biggest layoff in the company's history. The company will present its Q4 2022 results later today or earlier tomorrow.

If the rumour is accurate, Meta's smartwatch will be pricey, similar to the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, which is selling for Rs 44,390 on Amazon. Meta has also tried its hands with other gadgets, such as Meta Portal, a Google Nest hub-like smart display, but it was quietly discontinued after poor sales.