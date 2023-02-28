Meta’s new tool will help stop the spread of nude images of users 

Meta has launched a useful new tool that can help you take down your explicit images from Facebook. If your explicit pictures were shared on social media before you turned 18, you now have the power to remove them from social media platforms without even revealing your identity. This means that you can remain anonymous while you make a request to take down a nude image or an image that you think should not be there on the social media platform.

Meta's new tool is called Take Me Down and can be used top stop the online sharing of explicit images of users. "Take It Down is a free service that can help you remove or stop the online sharing of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos taken of you when you were under 18 years old," Meta said in a blog post. The company also added that the users "can remain anonymous while using the service and they won't have to send their images or videos to anyone. Take It Down will work on public or unencrypted online platforms that have agreed to participate."

The tool has been primarily designed for people who have images or videos of themselves nude, partially nude, or in sexually explicit situations taken when they were under the age of 18 that they believe have been or will be shared online.

For instance, without knowing the consequences you can share a picture of yours to some but now they are threatening you or have posted it somewhere. Even if you are unsure whether the image has been shared but want some help to try to remove it from places it may appear online, this service is for you.

"Take It Down works by assigning a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, to nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos of people under the age of 18. Online platforms can use hash values to detect these images or videos on their services and remove this content. This all happens without the image or video ever leaving your device or anyone viewing it. Only the hash value will be provided to NCMEC," the blog read.

Here's how the Take Me Down:-

-- Select the explicit image or video that you want to hash from your device.

--Click on the "Get Started" button to start the process.

--Take It Down will generate a unique "hash" or digital fingerprint for your image or video. This hash will be added to a secure list maintained by the --National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

--Your original image or video will remain on your device and will not be uploaded to any online platform.

--Participating online platforms that have agreed to use the NCMEC list will scan their public or unencrypted services for the hash values of your explicit content.

--If a platform detects an image or video on its service that matches a hash value on the NCMEC list, it can take action to limit the spread of the explicit content.

--It is important to not share the explicit image or video on social media after you have submitted it to Take It Down. If you do, the hash value may be flagged and could put a block on your social media account.