Meta’s VR head John Carmack steps down, calls Mark Zuckerberg-led company inefficient 

John Carmack, who worked as Chief Technology Officer for VR at Meta has resigned from his position. Carmack is a notable figure in the VR world and known for fames like Doom and Quake. In a long Facebook post, Carmack criticised the Zuckerberg-led company and addressed his differences with the company CEO. He was associated with Meta for over eight years.

Carmack in a Facebook post criticised Meta saying that it is running at half its effectiveness. "We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort. There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say "Half? Ha! I'm at quarter efficiency" he said.

The former CTO added that as a "a voice at the highest levels," he assumed he should've been able to move things along, but he was "evidently not persuasive enough." "A good fraction of the things I complain about eventually turn my way after a year or two passes and evidence piles up, but I have never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage, or set a direction and have a team actually stick to it. I think my influence at the margins has been positive, but it has never been a prime mover," he said.

Carmack ended his note by saying that Virtual Reality can bring value to most of the people in the world, and that there is no company that is better positioned to do it than Meta. However, he did add that in order to get there one has to just keep plowing ahead with current practices. He also added that there is plenty of room for improvement.

In a separate tweet, Carmack also revealed that there is a notable gap between Mark Zuckerberg and him on various strategic issues, so Ihe thought it would be frustrating to keep pushing his viewpoint internally.