Mi 11 Lite review in five points: Is slim and light enough?

Xiaomi decided to step out of its comfort zone and launch a slightly different Mi 11 Lite in India earlier this month. The smartphone maker deserves all the credit for coming up with a device that provides a unique experience which had gone missing in the last few years because of the race for providing powerful hardware. The Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest smartphone of 2021 at 6.8mm thickness and is also the lightest at 157grams. Of course, that has been achieved by cutting a few corners. We will talk about of all that in detail but, let's look at the prices of Mi 11 Lite variants first.

Mi 11 Lite comes in two variants. It costs Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The storage on both these variants can be expanded using a microSD card. If you are planning to buy this smartphone and are still confused, here are few points that will help.

Point 1 Xiaomi said that it is entering the lifestyle category with Mi 11 Lite. Now, it's a marketing term but, the smartphone is genuinely good-looking and appeals to users who prefer design to specs. I don't remember the last time I held a smartphone which was this sleek and lightweight. The weight shed by Xiaomi makes real difference in your daily usage and reduces the fatigue.

The smartphone also offers a great in-hand feel because of its premium glass finish. The beautiful design is complimented by some good colour options - Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. I have the Tuscany Coral colour variant for review, and it looks stunning. The rear panel doesn't catch any fingerprint smudges on this colour variant.

Point 2 The body of the phone is complemented by an equally impressive display. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with a hole-punch cut out to house the front camera. This is a 10-bit panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The screen is also HDR10-certified.

The Mi 11 Lite is probably one of the best smartphones in this price range to stream content. Yes, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has higher peak brightness but, the Mi 11 Lite offers better colours and contrast levels. The Note 10 Pro Max offers saturated colours while the Mi 11 Lite has a more natural output.

Point 3 You don't get anything exceptional on the camera front, apart from the 23 director modes for users who like to shoot videos on smartphones, the camera performance is really impressive for the price. You get a triple rear camera system which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. You can check out the image samples and more details on camera in my full review of the Mi 11 Lite.

The camera app has a lot of options for photography enthusiasts. There are usual options like Photo, Video, Portrait, Pro and Night modes. The director modes include sky replacement, clone, parallax, director mode, 4K video, slow motion, vlog and more. I have also compared Mi 11 Lite's camera to that of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and you can see the results.

Point 4 Remember when I said Xiaomi has cut few corners? Let's talk about them now. There are two things in particular that will affect more smartphone users lack of 5G support and 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has decided to launch only a 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite in India, at least for now, and that can be an issue for users. There are other options in this price range like iQOO Z3 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G that can be considered.

The second is a more obvious skip. Xiaomi couldn't fit a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Mi 11 Lite due to phone's slim form factor. It will be a problem for anyone still using wired earphones. The good thing is that you get a type-C to 3.5mm adapter inside the box. Also, Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with high-res stereo speakers that are genuinely loud.

Point 5 Another thing you need to consider is that the Mi 11 Lite is not the most powerful smartphone in this category. It comes with an old Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor which was also used on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Both iQOO Z3 and Poco X3 Pro offer more powerful hardware in this category.

The slimness of the phone also restricts Xiaomi from using a big battery pack. As a result, you get a modest 4250mAh battery on the Mi 11 Lite which runs for almost a day with medium usage.

Clearly, Mi 11 Lite is not the smartphone for gamers or hardcore tech enthusiasts. However, it is ideal for masses who are tired for carrying brick size devices in their pockets. It looks beautiful, has a great display and should satisfy most users.