Mi 11 Ultra to go on open sale in India starting July 15

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra will go on open sale in India starting July 15. The smartphone was launched on April 23 but, the sale was initially delayed. However, Xiaomi finally managed to put the device on sale last week. Only limited units of Mi 11 Ultra were available for purchase from Mi.com and Mi Home. Now, the phone will also be available via Amazon India from the mentioned date. The customers had to buy an ultra gift card worth Rs 1,999 or participate in a contest to grab the phone in first sale. This time, they can directly purchase it.

It's worth mentioning that only limited units of the phone are expected to be available post July 15 as well. The Mi 11 Ultra competes with OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the Android flagship phone of 2021.

Mi 11 Ultra sale, price in India and offers

The Mi 11 Ultra will be available via Xiaomi's website and Amazon. Xiaomi had only launched a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone which is priced at Rs 69,999. The smartphone is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. The customers will get Rs 5,000 discount if the phone is purchased using State Bank of India credit cards.

Xiaomi's website also mentions that it will ship Mi 11 Ultra merchandise from July 15, but that will be limited to the Superfan Limited Quantity sale customers.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features

Xiaomi has equipped the Mi 11 Ultra with top-end features. The smartphone flaunts a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. One of its highlights is a secondary 1.1-inch display at the back which can be used to receive notifications, check time and battery status. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The triple rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel primary sensor placed in a hole-punch cutout.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh in the Mi 11 Ultra with support for 67W wired fast charging and wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.