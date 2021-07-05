Mi 11 Ultra to go on sale in India on July 7, more than two months after its launch

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale in India for the first time on July 7. The sale will start at 12 noon. Xiaomi's flagship in the country will be up for grabs for the very first time since its April 23 launch. The smartphone was introduced amid a lot of hype and was packed with several top-end features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, QHD+ 120Hz display, largest camera sensor on a smartphone, and 67W fast charging. Notably, the smartphone will only go on sale via Mi.com and Mi Homes.

Mi 11 Ultra competes with other Android flagship smartphones like OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. It is a very impressive smartphone for the price and probably has one of the best camera systems on any phone in 2021. However, the sale was delayed as Xiaomi's was unable to bring the units to India. It did not give any reasons behind the delay but had cited 'circumstances beyond control'.

Even now only a few units of Mi 11 Ultra are going on sale. Xiaomi has also announced various deals and offers to compensate the users who have been waiting for the device. Those who pre-order the smartphone by purchasing the Rs 1,999 card will get:

- Two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099.

- 1 Ultra Merchandise Superbox on the first sale.

- Times Prime Annual membership.

Apart from this, Xiaomi has also announced that the customers will get Rs 5,000 cashback if they make the purchase using a State Bank of India credit card. The offer is only applicable on one time payments. Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Ultra in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that was priced at Rs 69,999.

The Mi 11 Ultra remains to be a powerful smartphone despite the delay. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 rating. Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and has 12GB of RAM.

Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48- megapixel telephoto camera. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery that can support 67W fast charging.

One of the highlights of this phone is a secondary display at the back which allows you to use the rear cameras to click selfies.