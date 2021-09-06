Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so far

Xiaomi recently shared a poster to confirm the arrival of its flagship smartphones at the September 15 event. The poster says, "Let the magic begin. Our most amazing devices are coming". While the brand didn't detail the upcoming smartphones, leaks suggest that it is the Mi 11T series. The lineup is likely to bring two smartphones Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. Renders suggest that both these smartphones will come in a similar looking design.

As far as the specs are concerned, the vanilla Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are tipped to ship with Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888 chipsets. Furthermore, Mi 11T Pro is said to ship with a 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging. On the other hand, Mi 11T could feature a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel primary sensor. While that was a brief description of the upcoming Mi 11T series, we have more to share with you, so let's get started.

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro: Specs and features

--Xiaomi is gearing up to launch multiple devices during its September 15 event. A post shared by Xiaomi revealed that new flagship smartphones are also coming. Although the tweet failed to mention other details, frequent leaks have helped us gain plenty. Renders available hint towards a similar design on both these smartphones.

--In the pictures, Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro can be seen sporting a square camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. Whereas on the front, these feature centred punch-holed displays with minimal bezels. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Photo Credit- The Pixel, Xiaomi Mi 11T rendet

--The Mi 11T series has been spotted on multiple certification websites, including- FCC, NBTC, SIRIM and more. The devices were listed with model number 2107113SG. Other details were revealed by a Chinese tipster who says that Mi 11T will be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9. The same chipset powers multiple high-end midrange devices, including OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Realme X7 Max 5G and more. Further, the leak informs that Mi 11T will get a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

--The Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are supposed to be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage configurations

--On the other hand, Mi 11T Pro is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It may get a 120Hz OLED display, a 108-megapixel primary lens and a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Also, the smartphone is said to get Android 11 and NFC.

Xiaomi Mi 11T camera module

--The upcoming Mi 11T lineup will take over the Mi 10T series, so let's take a quick look at the specs of the current smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The camera department gets a triple rear camera consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it sports a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAH battery with 33W charging powers this device.

--Whereas Mi 10T Pro sports a similar 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets a Snapdragon 865 chipset which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, it receives a 108-megapixel primary shooter and two additional lenses, the same as Mi 10T. The front shooter and battery also remain unchanged from the Mi 10T.

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro launch date and India Price

The flagship Mi 11T is likely to arrive on September 15. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi 11T Pro is tipped to be available at around $600 (Rs 44,500 roughly). Although we do not know about the pricing of Mi 11T, it could be priced under Rs 40,000. For reference, the base variants of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.