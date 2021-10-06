Mi 11X is selling at its lowest ever price of Rs 19,499 and it's a deal you shouldn't miss

Xiaomi is hosting Diwali with Mi sale on its official website during which a number of Xiaomi and Redmi branded products are available at discounted rates. One such smartphone is the Mi 11X which was introduced earlier this year. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Mi 11X which launched at Rs 29,999 earlier this year. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and competes with the OnePlus Nord 2, iQOO 7 and Vivo X60, among other smartphones.

The Mi 11X price has been further reduced to Rs 26,999 since the launch. This makes the smartphone as affordable as some mid-premium smartphones like Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2. Now, during the Diwali with Mi sale, customers can grab the Mi 11X for as low as Rs 19,499. Xiaomi has announced that customers will get a discount of Rs 3,000 for prepaid orders. On top of it, they will be given Rs 2,000 off on State Bank of India credit cards. Xiaomi is also giving a Rs 2,500 discount on the Mi Loyalty Coupon to bring down the effective cost to Rs 19,499.

Here is a break-up of all the offers and discounts announced by Xiaomi -

Mi 11X 6GB+128GB = Rs 26,999

Pre-paid discount = - Rs 3000

SBI CC offer = - Rs 2000

Reward Mi Loyalty Coupon = - Rs 2500

Effective price = lowest ever price of Rs 19499

It's worth mentioning that this price is only available on Mi.com and not on other e-commerce websites. However, all the major websites are giving separate discounts as well. For example, the Mi 11X can be bought for Rs 20,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Which brings us to the question - why is it a great deal?

To start with, Mi 11X is an affordable flagship with several top-end features like 120Hz display and Snapdragon 870 SoC. And, it will cost you less than mid-range phones like Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord CE, Realme GT Master Edition and more. That itself is a huge reason to not miss out on this deal.

Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. The chipset is one of the most powerful processors of this year and certainly the most efficient one. The internal storage on phone can be expanded using a microSD card.

Mi 11X is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It's good for casual photography but often disappointed with details, sharpness and dynamic range. The colours look vibrant but overall the performance isn't that great. You can read our full review of the Mi 11X for a detailed view on camera. You can also check the camera samples there.

A decent pair of stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and High-Res audio support, and IP53 for dust and water resistance complete this affordable flagship. It also packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. There is absolutely no other smartphone that comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC at this price. Mi 11X should be more than enough for most buyers and we have plenty of reasons to believe that you shouldn't miss out on it.



