Mi Band 6 first sale today, Xiaomi's fitness band is priced at Rs 3,499 but you can get it for Rs 2,999

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Band 6 in India last week during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event and is set to put the device on sale for the first time in country on Monday afternoon. The fitness band was initially launched in China earlier this year and took about six months to arrive in India. It comes with a lot of upgrades on its predecessor Mi Band 5. These include a 50 per cent bigger display, an SPO2 sensor and a number of new sports modes.

The other highlights of the Mi Band 6 include automatic detection for six workout modes, sleep tracking with REM, sleep breathing quality, 14-day battery life, and swim-proof 5 ATM rating.

The Mi Band 6 price in India has been set at Rs 3,499. The pricing has so far received a mixed response from interested customers. However, there are a few that can actually grab the new fitness band for Rs 2,999. Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy revealed that customers who own any of the previous Mi Band models will get a discount of Rs 500 and can purchase the Mi Band 6 for Rs 2,999.

The new fitness band from Xiaomi will be available for purchase through the brand's own website Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Mi Band 6 will be made available with Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue strap colour options. The sale will start at 12 noon.

As for the features, the Mi Band 6 comes with a large 1.56-inch AMOLED display with an edge-to-edge design. The screen brightness goes up to 450 nits. The display is protected by tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The Mi Band 6 has 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and is swim-proof with 5 ATM water resistance.

The band has increased the number of exercise modes to 30 from 11 on the previous generation model. It can also auto detect six workout modes. With a 125mAh LiPo battery, the brand claims that the Mi Band 6 is able to deliver a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

The band comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10 and above.