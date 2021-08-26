Mi Band 6 launched: Key specifications, features, and India price

Xiaomi's long-awaited fitness tracker Mi Band 6 has finally arrived in India. The device was launched during the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event that took place today afternoon. While this is a new offering for the Indian market, the smart band is already selling in China. The Mi Band 6 succeeds over Mi Band 5, but there's not a lot differentiating the two.

The Mi Band 6 features a larger 1.56-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 152x486 pixels. In addition to that, the display is protected by an anti-fingerprint coated tempered glass. Other fitness tracking features include SpO2, heart rate and stress monitoring—a 125mAh LiPo battery powers this device which is the same as its predecessor.

Xiaomi has priced the Mi Band 6 at Rs 3499. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The smart band comes with a default Blackstrap, but users can separately get straps in Orange, Blue, Maroon and Light Green colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 specs and features

--The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was earlier introduced in China in the month of March, and now the fitness tracker has made its way in India. It has been launched at Rs 3499, which is quite high considering the fact that its predecessor Mi Band 5, was made available for Rs 2499.

--Also, it's worth noting that Mi Band 6 isn't a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The device looks almost identical to its predecessor, so much so that it's hard to tell two of them apart. Other design elements, including the upgraded charging system, remain the same.

--Moreover, the fitness tracker measures 47.4x18.6x12.7mm and weighs 12.8gms. Like the Mi Band, it is 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning it can survive for up to 10 minutes in 50m deep water.

SPO2 montioring feature on Mi Band 6

--Now talking about the major highlight of the Mi Band 6, which is its bigger and higher resolution display. It sports a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 152x486 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. Xiaomi says this new display on the Mi Band 6 is 50% bigger than the 1.1-inch display featured on the Mi Band 5. For reference, the display Mi Band 5 came with a resolution of 126x294 pixels. Xiaomi has also used a toughened tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating on the Mi Band 6.

--As far as the features are concerned, the smart band can track up to 30 sports activities. This new model brings more than 60 watch faces that can be customised via the Mi Wear app. In addition to that, Mi Band 6 is capable of SpO2, heart rate and sleep tracking

--The Mi Band 6 features a 125maAH. According to Xiaomi, the battery can be charged in less than two hours, providing the smart band with a battery life of 14 days on normal usage and up to 19 days on power-saving mode. As mentioned before, the fitness tracker borrows the magnetic charging tech from the Mi Band 5, allowing it to be charged with the strap intact.

Mi Band 6 India price

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6, with a major price bump over its predecessor, is made available at Rs 3,499. In China, the standard variant of Mi Band 6 sells for CNY 230 (Rs 2,630 approx), whereas the NFC edition goes for CNY 280 (Rs 3200 roughly).