Mi Band 6 quick review: More features at more price

Xiaomi's fitness band or the Mi Bands are very popular among Indian users surely one reason why we have had so many queries around the next-gen Mi Band 6 over the last few days. Well, it's finally here and seems to take the legacy ahead by offering plenty of features at a very pocket-friendly price. The Mi Band 6 was launched during Xiaomi's Mi Smarter Living 2022 where the company also launched its new Mi Notebook and Mi smart TV. Yet, the band was the showstopper. Says a lot of about its popularity.

The Mi Band 6 comes with a bigger and brighter AMOLED display, has new exercise modes and SpO2 monitoring which has become very important in the post-pandemic world. You will have to pay Rs 3,499 for all of that. and this is probably an issue. The Mi Band 6 costs only Rs 500 less than the Redmi Watch. I have been using the Mi Band 6 for the past couple of days and here are my first impressions.

Mi Band 6 quick review: Design and display

The Mi Band 6's body is very identical to the Mi Band 5. It's the usual fitness band with interchangeable straps, plastic body and a display on top. In fact, Xiaomi also sent me a couple of Mi Band 5 straps which are compatible with the Mi Band 6. The latter itself has been launched in six colour options - black, orange, olive, yellow, ivory and blue. You can buy these straps separately and change the look of the band.

The big upgrade is on the display front where you now get a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with sharp 326ppi resolution. The display is almost 50 per cent bigger than the Mi Band 5 and offers you a nearly edge-to-edge experience. The display is bright and responds well to swipe gestures. The latter is important because you don't get any buttons on the band and rely completely on the touch for navigation.

There are also more than 60 band faces to customise the look. Xiaomi has used a tempered glass to keep the screen safe and the band is also waterproofed at up to 5ATM.

Mi Band 6 quick review: Features and UI

The Mi Band 6 can be connected to your smartphone using the Mi Wear app. The process takes a few seconds to complete and is self-explanatory. The app gives you a lot of customisation options. You can use it to change band faces, allow notifications and calls on the band itself. The app also stores the data collected by the band. The Mi Band 6 can be used to control your music player or camera as well.

In terms of features, Xiaomi has added 15 new exercise modes in addition to the 15 modes that were present on the Mi Band 5. These include boxing, basketball and dance. The band can also detect six workouts automatically. This is a feature that you usually get on more expensive smartwatches and is a welcome move from Xiaomi.

The band can do heart-rate measurements, sleep tracking, sport tracking, stress calculations and also has a PAI - Personal Activity Intelligence mode. Another major addition is the SpO2 monitor which allows you to measure the blood-oxygen levels.

In the limited time I have spent with the Mi Band 6, I found it pretty accurate with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The sleep tracking can be off at times but, I will be paying closer attention to that in the coming days and will talk about it in our full review of the Mi Band 6.

Mi Band 6 quick review: Battery life

The Mi Band 6 comes with the same 125mAh battery as the Mi Band 5. Xiaomi has promised a battery life of about 14 days. I had my doubts about that given that this one comes with a lot of more features and also has a bigger display. But, seems like the Mi Band 6 should be able to last for at least 10-12 days. This is while receiving work notifications along with other stuff.

Mi Band 6 quick review: Still the king

Xiaomi took nearly six months to launch the Mi Band 6 in India after unveiling it in China and yet there seems to be little to no competition to this product. It has got important upgrades like a bigger AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring and new exercise modes while maintaining the battery life. The only issue is the pricing. The Mi Band 6 is an expensive option at Rs 3,499 and that may force you to think twice before buying it. Stay tuned for our full review of the Mi Band 6.