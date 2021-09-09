Mi Flagship Days sale: Mi 11X Pro price down to Rs 34,999, Mi 11X selling for Rs 25,999

Xiaomi is hosting the Mi Flagship Days sale on Amazon India between September 6 and September 10 during which a number of premium smartphones from Xiaomi will be available with attractive deals and discounts. The sale is already live on Amazon India and the main attractions are the recently introduced Mi 11 series devices. Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India in March. Both these smartphones are selling for less than their launch price.

The Mi 11X Pro is the more premium of the two smartphones and was priced at Rs 39,999 at the time of launch for its base variant. It is available for Rs 34,999 during the Mi Flagship Days sale on Amazon India. The said price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone. It's worth mentioning that the price is after including the Rs 3,000 bank offer Xiaomi is offering on SBI Bank cards and EMI.

Similarly, the Mi 11X is also selling with a bank discount. The smartphone was launched at Rs 29,999 but can be bought for Rs 25,999 during the Mi Flagship Days sale. This includes a cashback of Rs 2,000 for making the purchase using the SBI Bank cars and EMI.

Both the Mi 11X smartphones come with the same 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. Mi 11X Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Mi 11X packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Pro model features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Mi 11X has a 48-megapixel primary sensor while the other two lenses will remain the same.

Both the phones also pack the same 4,250mAh batteries with support for 33W fast-charging. The smartphones also share the 20-megapixel selfie camera and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Apart from these two smartphones, Xiaomi has also put the Mi 10i on sale. The smartphone was launched at Rs 21,999 but, is now selling for Rs 20,500 including the Rs 1,500 bank discount. Other Mi 10 series smartphones are also available with discounts.