Mi Mix 4 full specifications leak ahead of launch, smartphone to have under-display selfie camera

Xiaomi is set to launch its next flagship smartphone Mi Mix 4 in China this evening and while the company itself has been teasing few features of the new device, full specifications of the phone have leaked ahead of the launch. Xiaomi had already confirmed that the Mi Mix 4 will come with an under-display selfie camera and will feature minimal bezels, slightly curved edges and near full-screen viewing experience. It had also posted a teaser video showing the front of the phone.

A new render image of the phone has surfaced on the internet which completely gives away the design of the new phone. The image shows that the selfie camera will be placed within the display which will result in a full viewing experience while watching videos and playing games. The volume rocker and power button are present on the right edge.

The rear panel of the phone houses a large 108-megapixel primary camera, a telephoto lens, and a third sensor. The other two lenses can be a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto snapper. There are also the LED flash, PDAF, and other sensors. The image confirms that the Mi Mix 4 will not have a secondary display at the back. A lot of rumours had suggested that this phone will also have a Mi 11 Ultra-like AMOLED display next to the camera module. That's clearly not the case.

The leaked image shows the Mi Mix 4 in a black colour variant, but there could be other options at launch as well.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix 4 is tipped to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2340 X 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is likely to run Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 80W wireless charging support. The phone is also expected to come with Hi-Res audio, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Mi Mix 4 will be another push from Xiaomi to capture more of the premium market and take advantage of the void created by Huawei's decline in the smartphone business.