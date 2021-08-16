Mi Mix 4 loses anti-loss mode, Xiaomi says technology did not get approval for mobile phones

The recently launched Mi Mix 4 will not carry one of the features that Xiaomi promised at the time of its debut. The smartphone was supposed to come with an anti-loss mode to protect it from getting lost or stolen. Xiaomi has now announced that this will not be the case.

The update has been shared by the Chinese tech major through a recent post on Weibo. As spotted by Gizmo China, the post reads that the anti-loss mode cardless networking service on the Mi Mix 4 has been cancelled. The company cites official instructions as the reason for the discontinuation of the technology.

The anti-loss mode on the Mi Mix 4 was based on a virtual SIM card. Through the built-in SIM, users could locate their device, even if it did not have any SIM card. In its update, Xiaomi states that the supporting technology for this feature has not been approved for application in mobile phone products yet.

It thus had to be removed from the Mi Mix 4 due to such non-compliance with the Chinese regulations. In the post, the company apologised to its users for the discontinuation of the anti-loss mode.

The anti-loss feature was introduced with the Mi Mix 4. Though it isn't the only new technology that the smartphone comes with. Some others include the all-new Qualcomm flagship processor - Snapdragon 888+, an under-display selfie camera, as well as a ceramic unibody design.

Xiaomi also claims that the smartphone comes with a "unique" heat dissipation structure with a large surface area within the device with the use of a graphene heat spreader. The Mi Mix 4 is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to sport a new UWB technology that is compatible with smart home products to enable "Point to connect" features.

Other highlights of the device include up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 support. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a 20-megapixel sensor under the screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

For photography, the Mi Mix 4 carries a triple rear camera setup which includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, free form ultra-wide angle sensor and 50X periscope sensor. The device is backed by a 4500 mAh battery.