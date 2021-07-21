Mi Mix 4 tipped to pack Snapdragon 888 plus SoC, 120W fast charging and more

Xiaomi may have a busy second half of 2021, if the rumours are to be believed. The smartphone maker is tipped to be working on a number of smartphones and the latest to join the list is the Mi Mix 4 which is tipped to come with some impressive features. The premium smartphone is expected to launch in China in August alongside the Mi CC11, Mi Pad 5, and MIUI 13. The smartphone has appeared on the certification website TENAA with the model number 2106118C.

Some of the phone's specs have also been leaked by a noted tipster on Weibo. The TENAA listing shows the phone will come with 5G connectivity, GPS connectivity, and Android OS. The listing doesn't reveal more than this about the upcoming smartphone.

The leaks suggest that the Mi Mix 4 may come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with curved edges and might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The processor was recently announced by Qualcomm and is expected to power most flagship smartphones in the second half of 2021.

The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to feature an in-display selfie camera and a 5000mAh battery that may have fast-charging support. Xiaomi is expected to ship a 120W fast charger with the smartphone, and it may also support up to 80W wireless charging. Both the wired and wireless charging are better than the current standards.

The smartphone may have a triple camera setup on the back, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1s camera sensor. This is the same sensor Xiaomi had used on the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year. The smartphone is also tipped to offer a truly full-screen experience considering the in-display camera will not be visible to the naked eye.

Various leaks have also suggested the pricing of the phone. Mi Mix 4 is tipped to cost RMB 6,000 (around Rs 69,300) in China. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi plans to bring the phone to India or not. It hasn't launched a Mi Mix series device in India for few years now but, has pushed towards the premium category once again this year with the introduction of Mi 11 Ultra.

Despite the delay in sale, the Mi 11 Ultra managed to build a decent hype and Xiaomi may want to make the best use of it by launching more premium phones.