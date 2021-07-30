Mi Mix 4 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage passes TENNA, launch soon

We have been getting a lot of leaks and rumours about the upcoming Mi Mix 4 in the recent times, and it seems like the launch is closer than before. The smartphone has now passed through the Chinese certification website TENNA with model number 2106118C as seen in a previous 3C listing. The listing confirms that the phone will be launched with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage option. There will also be a 8GB of RAM variant.

The phone will also feature dual-SIM 5G connectivity. The rumours in the past have suggested that the phone will bring Snapdragon 888 processor and 120W fast charging. The major upgrade though can be the under-display front camera. The tech is yet to be introduced on smartphones for commercial use and Xiaomi is said to be working to overcome the challenges.

The company also wants to maintain the overall display quality despite using the futuristic tech. The smartphone may come with a 2K+ screen resolution, Xiaomi will apparently use a custom display panel with a resolution higher than the standard full HD. The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to offer a near full-screen experience to the users with equal-sized bezels on all sides that will be super thin, for a premium viewing experience.

The smartphone is also tipped to run MIUI 13. This might make the Mi Mix 4 first Xiaomi smartphone to run MIUI 13 out of the box.

The smartphone maker is yet to confirm when the device will be launched, but rumours in the past have suggested that Xiaomi is planning a launch event in mid-August where the Mi Mix 4 can also be introduced. The phone is also tipped to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

The triple rear camera setup at the back of the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. The device will arrive with a UWB chip which will be used by Mi Share for peer-to-peer file transfer service found on devices from popular Chinese smartphone brands.