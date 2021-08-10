Mi Mix 4 with under display selfie camera and Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone Mi Mix 4 in China on Tuesday evening. The smartphone maker has been teasing a new Mi Mix series for the past few days, and it was finally unveiled during its mega launch event on August 10. The smartphone was launched alongside other major products including the new Xiaomi tablet Mi Pad 5 and Mi TV OLED line-up for 2021. All these products were launched during an online only event. There is still no word on how many of these products will come to India and when.

The Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi's second flagship smartphone of 2021 after the Mi 11 Ultra which was introduced in March. The company had also launched a foldable smartphone in the first half of this year. The latest launch comes at a time when Xiaomi has dethrone Samsung to grab the number 1 spot among smartphone makers in the world during June 2021, according to the latest monthly report from Counterpoint.

Mi Mix 4 price

The Mi Mix 4 price is set at CNY 4999 (around Rs 57,340) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 5299 (around Rs 60,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, CNY 5799 (around Rs 66,500) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and CNY 6299 (around Rs 72,250) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Mi Mix 4 features and specifications

The Mi Mix 4 is one-of-its-kind smartphone with an under-display front camera for selfies. Xiaomi is calling this CUP or Camera Under Panel which comes with a 20-megapixel sensor. This sensor is placed under a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It is a 10-bit panel which also comes with Dolby Vision support just like the Mi 11 Ultra. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. This is now the first smartphone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. There were reports suggesting that the new Xiaomi smartphone will come with a secondary display at the back but, that isn't the case. For audio, the phone comes with speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon.

For photography, the Mi Mix 4 features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 108-mgeapixel main sensor, free form ultra-wide angle sensor and 50X periscope sensor. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter under the display which allows the company to achieve a near full screen viewing experience.

The Mi Mix 4 also features a large 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.