Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Notebook Ultra go on sale in India today for the first time, here are launch offers

Xiaomi is set to hold the first-ever sale for its Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro in India today. Launched last week at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event, the new laptops will go on sale at 12 PM today, August 31.

For those unaware, the new Mi laptops come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors as a highlight and feature Windows 10 that will be upgradable to Windows 11 soon. The laptops sport a sleek form factor to offer portability to those planning to use them on the move.

Here is a look at the price and options on the new Mi NoteBook models.

Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro price and availability

Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro will be available in multiple configurations. As for the starting prices, the Mi NoteBook Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 for the base variant with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Mi Notebook Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 56,999 for the same specifications.

Both the Mi NoteBooks will be available in a single colour option called Lustrous Grey. They will retail starting today on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. There are introductory offers on the new laptops by Xiaomi. On purchase through Amazon, for instance, buyers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards or opting for EMI options can avail of an instant discount of Rs 4,500. A purchase on Mi.com can ensure Play-and-Win coupons worth Rs 750 to buyers.