Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro launched: Key specifications, features, and price

Xiaomi has unveiled its Mi Pad 5 range of tablets in China. While the leaks hinted towards a total of three tablets, the lineup only has two tablets - the standard Mi Pad 5 and the high-end Mi Pad 5 Pro. The Mi Pad 5 is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset, whereas the Mi Pad 5 Pro gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Furthermore, these tablets feature 11-inch displays with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro have an overall slim profile with a premium metal finish. Plus, both the tablets come with Dolby Atmos support. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi Pad 5 gets a single 13-megapixel primary lens, whereas the Pro model gets an additional 5-megapixel depth of field sensor. Also, these tablets ship with big 8600mAh and 8720mAh batteries, respectively. Xiaomi is offering the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro at a starting price of CNY 1999 (Rs 23000 roughly) and CNY 2499(Rs 28,700). So let's detail the key specifications, features and prices of these tablets.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro: key specs and features

--Xiaomi has taken some inspiration from the current iPad lineup in building its latest tablets. These laptops have flat edges and slightly thick symmetrical bezels. While on the rear, the lineup sports a pill-shaped camera module with an LED. Additionally, the Mi Pad 5 is equipped with four speakers, and the Mi Pad 5 Pro gets a total of eight speakers.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in different colour options

--Both the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro get a stylus and magnetic keyboard support. The stylus weighs 12.2 grams, has two buttons on its side and offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last 8 hours on a single charge. As far as the keyboard is concerned, it doesn't get a trackpad and is made available in three different colours to match the paint job of the tablet.

--The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 ship with high-end hardware. Both the tablets sport 11-inch LCD displays with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. Xiaomi has used a 10-bit panel here with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR 10 certification and brightness of up to 500 nits. Furthermore, these tablets are powered by Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. The vanilla model, i.e. the Mi Pad 5, is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, whereas the top-end Mi Pad 5 Pro ships with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

--Now, in the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 gets a 13-megapixel primary shooter. The Mi Pad 5 Pro gets an additional 5-megapixel depth of field snapper. Finally, 5G enabled features an upgraded 50-megapixel sensor with another 5-megapixel lens as the WiFi variant. Moreover, the lineup sports a 5-megapixel lens for selfies.

--Battery capacity has also been upgraded on this new lineup. The standard Mi Pad 5 is powered by an 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, whereas the top-end Mi Pad Pro is equipped with a slightly lower capacity 8600mAh battery but gets much faster 67W charging support.

--The complete lineup runs MIUI, but it is now optimised for the tablets. Thus allowing multi-screen support for over 300 apps. Moreover, the Mi Pad 5 comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant, whereas the Mi Pad 5 Pro gets WiFi and a 5G model.

Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro price

The base variant of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000), while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 26,400)

On the other hand, the 6GB/128GB variant of the Mi Pad 5 Pro will sell for CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 28,700) and the 6GB/256GB model for CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 32,100). Finally, the final sole 5G variant of the Mi Pad 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will go for CNY3499 (roughly Rs 40,200).