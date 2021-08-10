Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched

Xiaomi has launched a new range of tablets in China on Tuesday evening. The electronics maker unveiled the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro during its mega launch event. This was an online only launch event where the company also introduced the Mi Mix 4 smartphone and Mi TV OLED range for 2021. The Mi Mix smartphone was definitely the star of the show as it comes with an under-display selfie camera is also the first smartphone in the world to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The Mi Pad 5 series, on the other hand, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which has been the go-to option for most affordable flagship smartphones of 2021. Both the tablets come with 11-inch LCD displays, have big batteries and support Dolby Atomos for audio. There is still on word on whether Xiaomi plans to launch a tablet in India at some point.

Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro prices

Xiaomi has priced the Mi Pad 5 quite aggressively. It will cost you CNY 1999 (around Rs 23,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device costs CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,300). The Mi Pad 5 Pro is a more premium offering starting at CNY 2499 (around Rs 28,600) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs XNY 2799 (around Rs 32,100) while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3499 (around Rs 40,100).

Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro features and specifications

The Mi Pad 5 comes with a 11-inch LCD display with 2560x1600 screen resolution. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and TrueTone. It also comes with support for Dolby Viison and will run MIUI for Pad. The tablet gets support for High-resolution audio and has support for Dolby Atmos. It packs a 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a dual camera setup at the back with 13-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro will comes with the same 11-inch LCD display with 2560x1600 screen resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, TrueTone as well as Dolby Vision. This one has a main 50-megapixel camera with a 13-megapixel secondary camera. The Mi Pad 5 Pro packs a 8600 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. It also runs MIUI for Pad. Al