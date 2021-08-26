Mi Smart Band 6 with blood oxygen saturation monitor, AMOLED screen is the best fitness band under Rs 5,000? Kind of

Xiaomi has been dominating the wearables market in India with its budget products that usually come loaded with features. Living up to the hype, the company has now announced the Mi Smart Band 6, its latest wearable, at a price of Rs 3,499. Its highlights - it can measure your heart rate as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO).

Mi Smart Band 6 comes as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 5 and features approximately 50 per cent larger display compared to it. This is also an AMOLED display that features over 60 plus screens for the band. Some other highlights of the product include water resistance with up to 50 metres depth, numerous fitness modes and a claimed 14-day battery life.

It is easy to see how Xiaomi's new wearable is among the top choices in its price category. It can cater to a wide range of use-cases for those planning to keep track of their health. Though is it the best purchase you can get for your money? Yes, and no.

Mi Smart Band 6: A complete package

What can be said for sure is that the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with the complete set of bells and whistles you would expect out of a smart band at its price. Here is a look at these in detail.

The new Mi smart band features a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with a display resolution of 152 x 486 pixels and a brightness of up to 450 nits. In addition, the display is covered with tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating to avoid smudges. With these specifications, you can expect the smart band to have one of the largest and most vibrant displays on offer. More than 60 band faces can also help refresh the band's appeal every now and then.

The watch case is made of PC plastic, the strap is made of TPU, rubber-like material, and the strap buckle is made of aluminium alloy. In all, you can expect a comfortable fit from the Mi Smart Band 6 with enough durability to withstand impacts during exercising or sports. It is waterproof, too, so splashes and occasional smudges should not be a bother at all. The smart band weighs 12.8 grams, so it should be light enough for day-long wear.

Another factor to help with the day-long use is the large battery life on the Mi Smart Band 6. It is equipped with a 125mAh battery on which Mi claims a 14-day battery life. The band uses magnetic charging to go from 0 to 100 per cent of battery in less than 2 hours.

The big features, of course, are the heart rate monitor and the oxygen saturation level monitor. Mi Smart Band 6 uses a PPG heart rate sensor to record the heart rate throughout the day. It depicts manual heart rate, resting heart rate as well as the heart rate curve.

As for the latter, the blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is also recorded by the smart band throughout the day. Xiaomi says that such monitoring at night can also help analyse your sleep breathing quality and hence, your sleep quality.

For those looking to track their workouts or sports sessions through the smart band, the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a total of 30 fitness modes. Some common ones are treadmill, freestyle, outdoor running, cycling, walking, swimming, yoga and Zumba. Others include HIIT, core training, stretching, bowling, badminton, boxing, and more.

Connectivity on the smart band is taken care of by Bluetooth 5.0 support. It is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above and so should work well with most of the smartphones launched over the past few years.

Mi Smart Band 6: Not the only one

So we know that the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with all the features we have seen in smart bands yet. What should be noted now is that it is not the only product in this category of its kind. There have been smart bands existing in the market that offer the very same specifications and at a slightly lower price point.

OnePlus Smart Band, for instance, has exactly the same set of features to boast of. It comes with a blood oxygen sensor to track your blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level, it can measure heart rate continuously in real-time, and it is waterproof till up to 50 metres, exactly the same as the Smart Band 6.

Other similarities include an AMOLED display, up to 14 days of battery life (though it has a smaller battery), and Bluetooth 5.0.

There are a few differences between the two smart bands. Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a larger display than the OnePlus Band's 1.1-inch screen. It also features much more exercise modes and is compatible with older devices than its counterpart. Furthermore, there are more colour options for the Mi Smart Band 6 to choose from.

The OnePlus Band beats these shortcomings by being much affordable, at a price of Rs 2,499, a good Rs 1,000 cheaper than Xiaomi's product. Selecting among the two, of course, is now up to the buyers.

There are some other smart bands in the market, like from Oppo and CoviSense, that come close to the features offered on the Mi Smart Band 6. Though they all have some limitations in comparison and the OnePlus Band is possibly the closest competitor to Xiaomi's band.