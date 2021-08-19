Mi Smarter Living 2022: Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6, Mi TV and everything else Xiaomi will launch

Xiaomi is set to host the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event on August 22 and launch a number of new products in India, including the much-awaited Mi Band 6 and next-generation Mi Notebook. Earlier this week, India Today Tech had reported that Xiaomi can launch around five to six products during its flagship event for smart devices. Xiaomi has already started teasing some of these devices through its social media platforms. Some of its executives had posted images of the upcoming Mi Notebook while the electronics maker has now officially confirmed the Mi Band 6 too.

Xiaomi's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy had told India Today Tech that the electronics maker will launch more than three products during the event. He said that the other categories Xiaomi is aiming this year are entertainment, connectivity and security. We may even see Xiaomi entering new categories during the event. Here is a quick round-up of everything we expect Xiaomi to launch during Mi Smarter Living 2022.

Mi Notebook series

The headline maker at the Mi Smarter Living 2022 will be Xiaomi's next generation of laptops or Mi Notebook. The Chinese electronics maker had entered the laptop business last year with the launch of Mi Notebook 14. The company will now discontinue the 2020 series and replace it with the new models. The images posted on social media platforms by Xiaomi executives confirm that the upcoming Mi Notebook models will feature backlit keyboard something a lot of people have been asking for.

The company is expected to launch more than one models in the line-up. We don't know that the exact names or features of these Mi Notebooks but, Raghu said that there will be special focus on the display.

"The new Mi Notebook will be a serious upgrade on what we had to offer last year. You will see a lot of class leading features on the new model. We believe that the creator economy wants laptops that are not just good from the processing point of view but, also from the display point of view. That's what you will get to see on the new Mi Notebook," he said.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 was introduced globally earlier this year and since then there have been rumours about its India launch. Well, the Mi Band 6 is finally launching in India during the Mi Smarter Living 2022 event. Raghu had confirmed the launch while talking to India and now the company has done the same through social media posts. Xiaomi's new tweet also confirms that the band will feature an AMOLED display. The official listing also confirms that it will be water resistant.

Globally, the band features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, has a standby time of up to 14 days, supports up to 30 sports models and can auto-detect six activities like walking, running, indoor treadmill and cycling. The other features on the band include 24x7 blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen (SPO2), and heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

Mi TV and smart TV box

As mentioned earlier, Raghu had told India Today Tech that Xiaomi will also launch products in entertainment, connectivity and security space. The first category can see multiple products, as teased Mi TV India's official Twitter handle. The tweet says that 'there's a lot of excitement going around with multiple product launches coming your way'.

Earlier, we predicted that Xiaomi may launch a new smart TV box during the Mi Smarter 2022 event but, seems like a new smart TV can be introduced instead. The new TV might be part of one of the existing Mi TV line-ups or an minor upgrade on one of the already selling devices.

Even then, we won't rule out the possibility of a smart TV box launch. Xiaomi may surprise us by launching both the smart TV and a smart box.

Security camera and Wi-Fi router

Lastly, Xiaomi will also launch a new security camera and its first every Wi-Fi router in India during the same event. These two will target the connectivity and security space, Raghu talked about. We still have no idea about the model name that Xiaomi plans to introduce but, they will definitely make Mi Smarter Living 2022 more exciting.