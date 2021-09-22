Mi TV 5X review in five points: Should you buy?

Xiaomi has updated its smart TV line-up last month with the introduction of Mi TV 5X series, an upgrade on the existing Mi TVs. The Mi TV 5X comes in three different screen sizes - 43-inches (Rs 31,999), 50-inches (Rs 41,999), and the flagship 55-inch variant (Rs 47,999) which I have recently reviewed. All the models have 4K panels and support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Mi TV 5X also introduces few new features on Xiaomi TVs like Adaptive Brightness that adjusts the brightness of the television according to the light in the home, PatchWall 4 interface, and a new integration with IMDb database. I have already reviewed the Mi TV 5X 55-inch variant in detail but, in case you missed it, here are five points that will help you make the buying decision.

Point 1 The one question you need to address before checking the features and specifications is what is the ideal size to spend on. There is clearly increased demand for big screen smart TVs in India. Probably, a reason why Xiaomi also introduced its 75-inch QLED TV in the country. I strongly feel that anything between 50 and 55-inches is more than enough for a regular living room.

The Mi TV 5X offers decent value for all screen sizes. Both the 50 and 55-inch models have exactly the same specifications as well, so your overall experience will remain the same. I would still suggest the 50-inch variant.

Point 2 The Mi TV 5X gives you an overall premium feel. It has a minimalist design and sturdy build. It has an aluminum alloy frame on all four sides with a brushed metallic finish. The Mi branding is now gone and replaced with Xiaomi branding. You can either use a table-top stand of the wall mount to instal the TV. Only the table stand is included in the retail box though and customers will have to buy the wall mount separately.

Point 3 Coming to the most important part, the Mi TV 5X gives you an immersive experience. It has an excellent 4K display (3840×2160 pixels) with one billion colour view, 96.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Adaptive Brightness - a feature that we have previously seen on smartphones and smart wearables. The display supports most viewing formats including HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

One of the reasons for you spend on the Mi TV 5X should be the Dolby Vision support. It's still rare to find under Rs 50,000 and that's what makes the Mi TV 5X a read deal. Xiaomi has kept the bezels really thin. They are nearly missing on the sides, and it elevates your overall viewing experience. The colours popped out and looked punchy. The visuals were smooth and crisp.

Point 4 Audio is another area where the Mi TV 5X does really well. It comes with 40W speakers that are genuinely loud. Most TVs that have 20W or 24W speaker system force you to attach a soundbar separately but, that's not the case with the Mi TV 5X. . The speakers cover your bedroom or a usual living room, giving an immersive experience. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and there is an option to switch it on or off.

Point 5 Lastly, it's the software experience on the Mi TVs that is good and keeps getting better. The Mi TV 5X introduces Patchwall UI 4 which comes with IMDb integration. It gives you ratings for content and saves the time you would otherwise spend on Google.

The integration is not available for all types of content but, is good to have. You can also access the IMDb top 100 list, HDR 10+ content, Dolby Vision content, content segregated by actors, directors, etc. There is also a separate section for Live TV.