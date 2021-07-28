Micromax IN 2B launch for July 30 confirmed, company claims the phone won't hang

Micromax IN 2B is going to be launched on July 30, Flipkart has revealed. The shopping website has put up a dedicated microsite to announce that the next phone from Micromax is indeed the IN 2B. This comes after weeks of speculation that Micromax will introduce its fourth IN-branded smartphone and that it will come in the budget segment. The Micromax IN 2B has leaked previously and its specifications suggest it will be an entry-level device.

Micromax recently began teasing the launch of a new phone, but it did not say what it would launch towards the end of this month. Flipkart went ahead and spilled the beans. Some early rumours said that the Indian phone company would launch the IN 2C smartphone, but then speculation that it would be IN 2B instead started growing stronger.

Flipkart's teaser not just confirms the name, it also shows what the phone looks like. There are two cameras and an LED flash inside a rectangular island on the back of the phone. The polycarbonate body of the phone seems to have some kind of glossy finish that will come in at least three colours; green, blue, and black. The phone will have a big display with a V-shaped notch on the top, but there is also a thick chin at the bottom. Micromax previously teased that this would be a "no hang phone", which means that it will not freeze no matter what. Micromax has not said anything about the hardware, but Geekbench already has it.

According to the Geekbench benchmarking website, the Micromax IN 2B is going to come with a Unisoc T610 processor under the hood. This is one of the affordable chipsets, which means the phone is going to be entry-level. Yet, Micromax is touting this phone will not "hang". Since I have not tried the processor, I am not sure how good its performance would be, but the listing suggests there will be at least 4GB of RAM on the phone, which is adequately good to avoid phone freezes.

The Micromax IN 2B scored 350 points in single-core and 1,200 points in multi-core tests, and these scores are similar to those of the MediaTek Helio G80, which you can find on phones such as Realme Narzo 10, Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, and Tecno POVA. All these phones are sub-Rs 10,000, which gives Micromax an opportunity to gain an edge over these brands by pricing the IN 2B a bit lower.

The Micromax IN 2B launch event starts at 12 pm on July 30.