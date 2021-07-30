Micromax IN 2B phone, Airfunk earbuds to launch today, check live stream details, price, and specifications

Micromax IN 2B launch is set for today in India. Alongside the new phone, the Indian smartphone company is also going to launch its first-ever truly wireless earbuds under a new brand called Airfunk. There will be at least two new pairs of earbuds that will be budget-friendly. While the market for entry-level phones, which includes the upcoming IN 2B, has been growing steadily in India, the entry-level space for TWS earbuds has seen tremendous competition recently. Now, Micromax wants a share too.

The Micromax IN 2B has been in rumours for quite some time. In fact, initial rumours suggested Micromax would launch a phone called IN 2C towards the end of July. But a rumour later said that it would be IN 2B instead. Micromax's IN brand arrived last year as an answer to the likes of Realme and Redmi, and since then it has been doing well. I have reviewed IN-branded phones and they are actually good for their price. With IN 2B, Micromax wants to replicate that success again.

Micromax IN 2B launch event details

Micromax will hold an event at 12 pm today to launch the IN 2B and the earbuds. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Micromax IN 2B expected price

The Micromax IN 2B's exact price is something the company will reveal at the event, but speculation is that it will be under Rs 10,000. Micromax IN 2B's leaked specifications pointed out that we are looking at an entry-level phone and that is why the price is not going to be in line with that.

Micromax IN 2B specifications

Micromax's new phone will follow in the footsteps of the previous IN-branded phones. That means that you can expect some aggressive specifications on the phone to keep the likes of Realme and Redmi phones at bay. The phone arrived on the Geekbench platform recently along with the specifications. The Micromax IN 2B may pack a Unisoc T610 processor under the hood. This is one of the affordable chipsets, but Micromax is touting that this phone will not "hang". Since I have not tried the processor before, I am not sure how good its performance would be, but the listing suggests there will be at least 4GB of RAM on the phone.

The Micromax IN 2B scored 350 points in single-core and 1,200 points in multi-core tests, and these scores are similar to those of the MediaTek Helio G80, which you can find on phones such as Realme Narzo 10, Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, and Tecno POVA. All these phones are sub-Rs 10,000, which gives Micromax an opportunity to gain an edge over these brands by pricing the IN 2B a bit lower.