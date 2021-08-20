Micromax IN 2B price hiked by Rs 500, now available on Flipkart

Micromax IN 2B entry-level smartphone's stocks have returned on Flipkart, the company announced. This means if you have been holding out, you can now head to the shopping website and buy the new Micromax phone. But wait. There is one thing that you should know. Micromax has silently increased the price of the IN 2B. The price increase, Micromax said, is because the original price was introductory. However, the brand did never mention it at the time of the launch.

Before I talk about the price of the Micromax IN 2B, let us talk about what the phone brings to the table. The IN 2B is an entry-level smartphone, which means the bar of expectations in terms of features is quite low. That being said, the phone still manages to bring some good features. You have a big display, a good design, multiple cameras, and a big battery on the phone. According to market surveys, these are the top things that customers look for in a phone at this price. Micromax's IN 2B has all of them, but it will also rely on the lack of good phones from brands such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Let us talk about the price now.

Micromax IN 2B now costs Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 9,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This is a direct price hike of Rs 500 on each variant. On Twitter, Micromax said that the previous prices were introductory, but the company never mentioned it before the price hike. The Micromax IN 2B comes in Black, Green, and Blue colours.

Micromax IN 2B specifications

The Micromax IN 2B comes with support for nano-sized SIM cards, and both slots support 4G VoLTE. The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. Inside this notch, there is a 5-megapixel front camera with AI customisation. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which, according to me, is the perfect place to have it. The IN 2B is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor. This is an entry-level processor but should be capable enough to handle most light tasks. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with support for a microSD card.

On the back, the Micromax IN 2B comes with a dual-camera system. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is an LED flash to assist this camera during low light conditions. The Micromax IN 2B comes with a 5000mAh battery and it can be charged through a USB-C port.