Micromax In 2c with 5000mAh battery launched in India, price set at Rs 8,499

Micromax has launched the In 2c in India today. The Micromax In 2c is the successor to the Micromax In 2b, which was launched last year. The Micromax In 2c is similar to its predecessor in many aspects. It has a similar design language and no major upgrades have been seen on the specs front. The Micromax In 2c caters to the budget audience. It comes with a set of specs including an octa-core Unisoc T16 processor, a microSD card slot, and the phone packs a 5000mAh battery which offers play time of up to 50 hours. The smartphone will go against the Infinix Hot 11 2022, Realme C31 among others.

Micromax In 2c: Price and availability

Micromax In 2c has been launched at Rs 8,499 for the lone 3GB+32Gb storage variant. Interestingly, the Micromax In 2b was launched in two RAM variants, including the 4GB and the 6GB variant with 64GB of storage. As a part of an introductory offer, Micromax is offering a discount of Rs 1000 on the smartphone. The buyers can get the smartphone for Rs 7499. The company has not revealed how long the introductory price will remain. The smartphone will be available in brown and silver colour options.

Micromax In 2c will go on its first sale on May 1 on Flipkart and on the official website of the company.

Micromax In 2c: Specifications

Micromax In 2c features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1:600 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Micromax In 2c features a dual camera setup on the rear which includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a VGA sensor. In the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.