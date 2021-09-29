Micromax IN Note 1 price in India cut, will be available with extra discounts on Flipkart

Micromax IN Note 1 price in India is now slashed. This means you can now buy Micromax's phone for a little less than before. Micromax launched the IN Note 1 in November last year for a price of Rs 10,999 for the entry-level variant, but it raised the price to Rs 11,499 in May. There is another variant with higher storage, but Micromax has cut the price of only the base variant. I will tell you the new price in a bit, but a little about the Micromax IN Note 1.

In terms of features and specifications, the Micromax IN Note 1 has a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a punch-hole design on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is a good one to handle most light and medium tasks. It is even good for light gaming, which means you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India on this phone with low graphics. The phone has near-stock Android and that means that you get a bloatware-free experience. The phone is good for its price and an option to consider for people who want to promote Indian brands.

Micromax IN Note 1 price

The Micromax IN Note 1 now costs Rs 9,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It was earlier priced at Rs 10,999, so there is a price cut of Rs 1,500. Over and above this price cut, Micromax is also going to sell the IN Note 1 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In the sale, customers can get a discount of 10 per cent on using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards between October 3 and October 10.

If you include the bank discount, the effective price of the Micromax IN Note 1 will be Rs 8,549 for the entry-level variant. The price of the 128GB variant is still the same, which is Rs 12,999.

Micromax IN Note 1 specifications

Display: The IN Note 1 has a 6.67-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, a punch-hole in the middle, and an oleophobic coating.

Processor: Inside the IN Note 1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

RAM and storage: The smartphone has 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options, with support for a microSD card.

Front Camera: The IN Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole.

Rear Cameras: The Micromax IN Note 1 sports a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Battery: The Micromax IN Note 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse-charging.

Operating System: The IN Note 1 runs Android 10 software out-of-the-box.