Micromax IN Note 2 full specifications leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

Micromax is coming up with a new phone in its popular IN series. The Indian smartphone brand has already revealed that the phone is called the IN Note 2 and we also know the key specifications that came straight from the horse's mouth. So, the IN Note 2 will be the successor to the IN Note 1 that Micromax introduced back in 2020 and the specifications that are already out seem like a good upgrade.

A few key specifications of the Micromax IN Note 2 come via a listing on Flipkart. The IN Note 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which theoretically will offer a good picture quality, but the company is not talking about a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate, so it is possible the upcoming IN Note 2 will go with the regular 60Hz refresh rate. Then, Micromax has revealed a MediaTek Helio G95 processor will power the IN Note 2. I have used this chipset before and it is good enough for moderate tasks. Micromax also revealed there will be 30W fast charging on the phone as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the IN Note 2.

Micromax's teasers already give a fair idea of what the IN Note 2 will be like, but if you want a fuller picture of the upcoming smartphone, a report from MySmartPrice has shared nearly all the specifications. So, the 6.43-inch AMOLED display will have a Full-HD+ resolution with a punch-hole in the middle. It will sadly settle for the 60Hz refresh rate. Then the Helio G95 processor will use 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the storage options will be 64GB and 128GB. The phone may run Android 11 software, possibly with the near-stock skin.

The report also reveals the IN Note 2 will have a 48-megapixel main camera on the back, along with a 5-megapixel second sensor and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors, but their purpose is not clear right now. For selfies, the IN Note 2 is likely to have a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. The IN Note 2 may come with a 5000mAh battery, according to the report. We already know that it will support the 30W fast charging through the bundled charger, which, according to the company, will charge 50 per cent in 25 minutes. Finally, the report suggests the Micromax IN Note 2 will come in Black and Brown colours.

We pretty much know everything about the upcoming Micromax IN Note 2, and the things that we are not sure about are not a bother. The launch is taking place tomorrow and that is when we will find out all full specifications and the price of the IN Note 2.