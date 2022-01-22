Micromax IN Note 2 India launch date revealed, phone may come with MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Micromax is all set to drop yet another smartphone in the Indian market. The Indian smartphone maker will now unveil the Micromax IN Note 2 in India on January 25. Micromax has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter handle. The company has also revealed the design of the smartphone through a teaser that was posted along with the launch date.

Micromax reentered the Indian smartphone market with two new devices under the 'In' brand. The company has unveiled the IN Note 1 as well as the IN 1b, the IN Note 1 with a 48MP AI Quad camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming processor, a 6.67-inch display, and was launched at a price of Rs 10,999. The IN Note 1B with MediaTek Helio G35 processor was launched at Rs 6999. The upcoming IN Note 2 will be a successor to IN Note 1.

Micromax hasn't revealed anything about the specifications of the smartphone but the teaser reveals that the IN Note 2 will have a "Dazzling Glass finish". The smartphone does look effortlessly stylish with the glass finish that the company claims it has. If you take a closer look at the teaser, you will find strange similarities with the Galaxy S20. The smartphone features a similar camera island as the Galaxy S20, with three large camera sensors at the rear. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, the bezels are thinner, but the same cannot be said about the chin at the bottom.

The smartphone may also feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. The exact camera specifications are not known to us at the moment. The story will be updated as and when we get our hands on the specifications.

Coming to its predecessor, the IN Note 1, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Micromax phone features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.