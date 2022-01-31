Micromax In Note 2 now on sale in India: Price, specs, and everything you need to know

The sale for the Micromax In Note 2 is live in India. Consumers can get the device either from Flipkart or the company's official website. Micromax In Note was launched last week as the successor to the affordable In Note 1. The phone is being sold at a starting price of Rs 13,999. However, at the moment, you can get this device at Rs 12,490 as part of an introductory offer.

The Micromax In Note 2 is offered in a refreshed design. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2400 pixels. The device is powered by a Helio G95 chipset and paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

Micromax In Note 2: Specifications

Display: The Micromax In Note 2 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Processor: It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset clocked at 2.05GHz.

RAM: The device comes in a 4GB RAM model.

Storage: The phone has 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD.

Rear camera: The Micromax IN Note 2 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Front camera: At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Connectivity and security: The device brings 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Micromax In Note 2: Price and availability

The Micromax In Note 2 is available for purchase in India. It is being sold via Flipkart and the company's official website. The phone is priced at 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, through an introductory offer, users can get it for Rs 12,490. In addition, Flipkart is offering discounts on Citibank and Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards.