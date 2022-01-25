Micromax IN Note 2 vs Realme 9i: Specs, features, and India price compared

Micromax IN Note 2 has been launched in India as the successor to the affordable Micromax IN Note 1. The smartphone features a distinct camera module similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S21. It also has a glass panel on the rear. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display as far as the hardware is concerned. The MediaTek Helio G95 chipset powers it. The phone has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Micromax IN Note 2 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. At this price, Realme 9i is its closest competitor. The phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Realme 9i gets 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery.

So let's compare Micromax IN Note 2 and Realme 9i to find out which is a better device on paper.

Micromax IN Note 2 vs Realme 9i: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Micromax IN Note 2 measures 159.9x74.3x8.34mm and weighs 205 grams. On the other hand, Realme 9i measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display: The Micromax IN Note 2 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED, whereas Realme 9i has a 6.62-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.05GHz and coupled with Arm Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. On the contrary, Realme 9i is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset. This is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4 GHz and coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

RAM: The IN Note 2 is offered in a sole 4GB RAM model. While Realme 9i is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM models.

Storage: The Micromax IN Note 2 has 64GB of storage, but the Realme 9i gets another 128GB of storage model.

Rear camera: The Micromax IN Note 2 has a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the flip side, Realme 9i has triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Front camera: Both these devices offer a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Battery: The Micromax IN Note 2 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 30W charging support, whereas Realme 9i gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Software: The two devices run Android 11 with their proprietary skin on top.

Connectivity and security: Both these devices get almost similar connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication on two.

Micromax IN Note 2 vs Realme 9i: India price

The base variants of Micromax IN Note 2 and Realme 9i come with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage are priced at Rs 13,999. The Realme 9i has another 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which comes in at Rs 15,999.