Micromax IN Note 2 with AMOLED display, Android 11 launched: Price, specifications

Micromax IN Note 2 has finally arrived as the Indian brand's high-stakes smartphone more than a year after the comeback. The IN Note 2 brings notable upgrades over its predecessor, the IN Note 1. You have an AMOLED display, a fast-charging battery, and a four-camera system on the back. All of that definitely makes the IN Note 2 a phone worth looking at, especially when the Chinese brands are leaving no stone unturned to drive maximum smartphone sales in India again this time.

The IN Note 2 comes at a time when the biggest names in the budget price category, Realme and Redmi, are just warming up for the onslaught of phones. While Realme launched the Realme 9i, Xiaomi's Redmi is set to unveil the Redmi Note 11S in India in the coming days. The specifications of the IN Note 2, which Micromax shared already to build hype around the phone, show it could be a strong rival, and the company's anti-China stance is definitely going to work in favour.

Micromax IN Note 2 price

The IN Note 2 costs Rs 12,490 for the lonesome variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Black and Brown colours. Its first sale will begin on January 30 at 12 pm on Flipkart. Micromax said the price of Rs 12,490 is a part of an offer till stocks last, meaning the price may be hiked in future.

Micromax IN Note 2 specifications

Micromax's IN brand is gradually becoming one of the few brands to offer near-stock Android software, and that may be a small threat to Nokia and Motorola. Anyway, Micromax is making some serious strides and the IN Note 2 is its latest attempt. The specifications of the IN Note 2 include a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. This is the regular 60Hz panel, so gamers may not like it much. You also get Corning Gorilla glass for protection.

The IN Note 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 11 software and Micromax told me that the phone will continue receiving security updates for at least one year, but the rollout of Android 12 is unclear right now. You get a fingerprint sensor on the phone's power button mounted on the right edge. There is face unlock if you prefer that. The IN Note 2 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, which is claimed to give 50 per cent juice in 25 minutes.

The four cameras on the back of the IN Note 2 include a 48-megapixel main camera with Samsung GM1 ISOCELL sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. You get features such as Night Mode and AI mode inside the camera app. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera sitting inside the punch-hole of the display. The phone has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, as well as support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM radio.