Micromax launches IN 2B entry-level Android phone, new wireless earbuds

Micromax has a new phone in India. The IN 2B is the latest entry-level Android phone that the company claims will not "hang", which vernacularly means the phone will not freeze no matter what. Now, this is a huge claim coming from Micromax, which has been a prominent name in India's low-end smartphone market. A market that mainly focuses on big batteries and robust calling features over things like performance or lag-free experience. And IN 2B is what Micromax needs to propel that claim.

Not just the IN 2B, Micromax has forayed into the personal audio segment with two new truly wireless earbuds, the Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro. According to Micromax, the TWS earbuds category has never been more competitive and this feels like the right time to make a debut. The Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro do not bring a unique design, but what you get is at least deemed comfortable.

Micromax IN 2B price

Micromax IN 2B comes in two memory configurations. The one with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 7,999 and there is another one that brings 6GB of RAM for Rs 8,999. The Micromax IN 2B comes in Blue, Black, and Green colours. The sale of the phone will be on Flipkart and Micromax's online store.

Micromax IN 2B specifications

The Micromax IN 2B is a dual-SIM phone that supports nano-sized SIM cards, and both slots support 4G VoLTE. The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. Inside this notch, you have a 5-megapixel front camera with AI customisation. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, which, according to me, is the perfect place to have it. The IN 2B is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, which HMD's latest Nokia C30 also uses. This is an entry-level processor but should be capable enough to handle most light tasks. There is up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with support for a microSD card.

On the back, the Micromax IN 2B comes with a dual-camera system. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is an LED flash to assist this camera during low light conditions. The Micromax IN 2B comes with a 5000mAh battery and it can be charged through a USB-C port.

Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro price

The Airfunk 1 costs Rs 1,299, while the Airfunk 1 Pro comes at a price of Rs 2,499.

Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro specifications

The Micromax Airfunk 1 is the most affordable pair of earbuds on the lot. It has an in-ear design without a stem. Micromax is claiming a 15 hours playback time with the charging case, as well as water and splash resistance. There is a USB-C port for charging the earbuds. But what will pull in customers, according to Micromax, is the voice-changing feature. What it does is essentially modulate your voice's signature to change it to that of either a male or a female.

The Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro has an in-ear design, too, but it has the stem that some people prefer having. It is IP44 rated for water and dust resistance, which means you can wear them while working out and running. There is a battery life of 20 hours with the charging case.