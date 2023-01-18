Microsoft AI tool VALL-E can clone your voice from a 3-second audio, here is how it works

The tech world has always been fascinated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has highlighted its negative, as well as positive effects from time to time. We have programmes such as Chat GPT and DALL·E 2, which can be instrumental in our working lives when put to use correctly. On the other hand, there are AI apps like Replika that are proving to be uncanny for some people.

In the past couple of days, Microsoft's AI program, VALL-E, has also been in the limelight for its capability of cloning a voice from a 3-second audio. Microsoft introduced the program as 'a language modeling approach for text to speech synthesis (TTS)' on their demo website, created to show VALL-E's capabilities. There are ample examples showcasing VALL-E's abilities on the website.

Microsoft introduces VALL-E

"VALL-E emerges in-context learning capabilities and can be used to synthesize high-quality personalized speech with only a 3-second enrolled recording of an unseen speaker as an acoustic prompt," the tech giant says.

Microsoft further adds that the AI program could 'preserve the speaker's emotions and acoustic environment of the acoustic prompt in synthesis'. This means that after it gets a 3-second audio sample of a voice, VALL-E can retain the emotion in the speaker's tone and produce audio in the exact voice to make it say anything.

Safety Concerns

Microsoft is aware of the dangers that VALL-E can pose when misused. "Since VALL-E could synthesize speech that maintains speaker identity, it may carry potential risks in misuse of the model, such as spoofing voice identification or impersonating a specific speaker. We conducted the experiments under the assumption that the user agree to be the target speaker in speech synthesis. If the model is generalized to unseen speakers in the real world, it should include a protocol to ensure that the speaker approves the use of their voice and a synthesized speech detection model," the company says.

Microsoft's investment in AI

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, during an AMA session on Reddit earlier this month, had expressed his interest in Artificial Intelligence and had called it 'revolutionary'. When a user asked Bill Gates about his views on the mammoth shift in technology in today's times, the billionaire responded, "AI is the big one." In another response about his views on ChatGPT, Gates said that it gives a 'glimpse of what is to come'. He added, "I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation." He also said that he is following this (ChatGPT) 'very closely'.

Gates' comments come at a time when rumours are floating that Microsoft is planning a huge investment in Open AI, Chat GPT's parent company. Reports also surfaced that Microsoft is planning to bring AI technology to Bing, MS Excel, MS Word and PowerPoint.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced that the chatbot will soon be coming to Azure's Open AI Service.